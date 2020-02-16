WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
259 AM PST Sun Feb 16 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON PST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 feet through Monday.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1045 AM Sunday. Seas to 12 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1115 PM Sunday. Seas to 11 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to noon PST today, and from 9 PM
this evening to midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
