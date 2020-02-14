WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
302 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Building to 10 to 12 ft this afternoon and
tonight.
- FIRST EBB...Strong around 845 AM Friday. Seas to 11 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 9 PM Friday. Seas to 15 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
