WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

907 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 or 11 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm. The highest winds and seas will be mostly beyond

25 nm from shore.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Seas have lowered below 10 feet.

