WA Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy;53;36;E;6;73%;19%;1 Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;52;39;ENE;10;67%;58%;1 Bremerton;Cloudy;53;38;ESE;6;75%;33%;1 Chehalis;Partly sunny;50;37;SE;7;84%;31%;2 Deer Park;Low clouds;41;25;NE;8;90%;4%;0 Eastsound;A shower in the a.m.;52;42;ENE;7;73%;58%;1 Ellensburg;Low clouds;34;28;NNE;4;92%;2%;0 Ephrata;Low clouds;42;30;NNE;11;66%;1%;0 Everett;Cloudy;54;37;ESE;6;70%;18%;1 Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;51;36;ESE;8;83%;30%;1 Friday Harbor;A shower in the a.m.;51;42;E;6;73%;58%;1 Hoquiam;Cloudy and breezy;53;42;ESE;16;79%;17%;1 Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sunshine;50;38;SE;6;74%;30%;2 Moses Lake;Low clouds;44;29;NE;9;72%;1%;0 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;49;35;ESE;6;86%;12%;1 Omak;Low clouds;37;20;NNE;5;83%;2%;0 Pasco;Cloudy with a shower;42;28;NW;8;87%;41%;0 Port Angeles;Cloudy;50;37;ESE;6;81%;30%;1 Pullman;Rain and snow shower;43;29;ESE;9;81%;45%;1 Puyallup;Clouds and sun;54;37;ESE;7;83%;30%;2 Quillayute;Cloudy and mild;54;41;E;7;80%;34%;1 Renton;Becoming cloudy;56;40;SE;8;69%;14%;2 Seattle;Mostly cloudy;54;39;SE;8;68%;14%;1 Seattle Boeing;Inc. clouds;55;39;SE;7;65%;15%;2 Shelton;Cloudy;51;34;NE;7;81%;14%;1 Spokane;Low clouds;43;24;ENE;6;85%;4%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds;39;24;ENE;8;93%;2%;0 Spokane Felts;Low clouds;43;24;ENE;6;85%;4%;0 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;35;27;ESE;11;69%;15%;2 Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;52;36;ESE;7;81%;31%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;52;40;ESE;7;78%;31%;1 Vancouver;Breezy in the p.m.;48;38;ESE;13;69%;70%;1 Walla Walla;Cloudy with a shower;38;30;S;4;97%;68%;0 Wenatchee;Low clouds;35;24;NNE;5;84%;1%;0 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;40;ESE;6;78%;29%;1 Yakima;Low clouds;40;28;NNE;6;73%;3%;0 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather