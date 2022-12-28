WA Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A couple of showers;45;40;SE;10;79%;99%;0 Bellingham;A couple of showers;46;41;ESE;8;74%;99%;0 Bremerton;Cloudy with showers;46;43;SE;7;86%;100%;0 Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;47;45;SE;9;78%;100%;0 Deer Park;An afternoon shower;38;32;S;6;86%;80%;0 Eastsound;A couple of showers;47;44;SE;13;78%;99%;0 Ellensburg;A bit of a.m. snow;34;28;NW;5;85%;97%;0 Ephrata;Morning snow, cloudy;38;33;NNE;7;70%;100%;0 Everett;A couple of showers;45;40;SE;11;80%;99%;0 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;47;43;E;7;88%;100%;0 Friday Harbor;A couple of showers;47;43;SE;15;75%;98%;0 Hoquiam;Cloudy with showers;45;42;E;10;96%;100%;0 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with showers;47;44;SE;8;82%;100%;0 Moses Lake;A little icy mix;38;32;NNE;6;76%;97%;0 Olympia;A couple of showers;47;45;E;7;88%;100%;0 Omak;Snow;32;30;SSW;7;88%;100%;0 Pasco;A shower in the a.m.;40;31;N;6;89%;94%;0 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;48;40;ESE;4;79%;99%;0 Pullman;A stray shower;35;31;SE;11;80%;88%;0 Puyallup;A couple of showers;48;43;E;5;88%;100%;0 Quillayute;A couple of showers;47;42;SE;8;96%;100%;0 Renton;A couple of showers;47;43;ESE;7;83%;100%;0 Seattle;A couple of showers;47;43;ESE;7;83%;100%;0 Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;47;42;ESE;7;78%;100%;0 Shelton;Cloudy with showers;45;42;ENE;6;93%;100%;0 Spokane;A shower in the p.m.;40;36;SSE;6;73%;87%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy, a shower;35;32;S;7;90%;75%;0 Spokane Felts;A shower in the p.m.;40;36;SSE;6;73%;87%;0 Stampede Pass;Snow, ice early;31;27;SSE;7;83%;99%;0 Tacoma;A couple of showers;46;43;ESE;6;88%;100%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;45;42;ESE;7;88%;100%;0 Vancouver;Cloudy with showers;47;43;ESE;8;81%;100%;0 Walla Walla;A couple of showers;46;38;SSE;9;68%;93%;0 Wenatchee;Morning snow, cloudy;32;27;NNW;5;84%;99%;0 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;47;41;SE;16;81%;99%;0 Yakima;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;NNW;6;85%;93%;0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather