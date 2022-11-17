Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny;47;23;ENE;5;72%;2%;2

Bellingham;Partly sunny;46;26;ENE;8;52%;2%;2

Bremerton;Partly sunny;48;28;N;7;59%;1%;2

Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;47;28;E;6;56%;0%;2

Deer Park;Sunshine, but chilly;31;12;NNE;5;59%;0%;2

Eastsound;Partly sunny;44;35;NNE;6;65%;2%;2

Ellensburg;Sunny, but chilly;39;20;NNE;7;62%;0%;2

Ephrata;Sunny, but chilly;38;21;N;8;49%;0%;2

Everett;Partly sunny;47;24;ESE;5;68%;2%;2

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;46;24;ENE;5;64%;2%;2

Friday Harbor;Plenty of sunshine;46;34;N;5;59%;2%;2

Hoquiam;Plenty of sunshine;49;30;E;9;62%;2%;2

Kelso-Longview;Sunny, but chilly;46;25;ESE;5;63%;2%;2

Moses Lake;Sunny, but chilly;38;17;NE;7;58%;0%;2

Olympia;Partly sunny;46;23;NNE;6;68%;2%;2

Omak;Lots of sun, colder;29;15;NNE;7;81%;0%;2

Pasco;Mostly sunny, cold;36;17;NNW;5;72%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;44;31;E;5;68%;2%;2

Pullman;Sunny, but cold;33;20;ESE;8;53%;0%;2

Puyallup;Partly sunny;48;23;E;4;66%;1%;2

Quillayute;Plenty of sun;50;28;ENE;5;65%;2%;2

Renton;Partly sunny;49;30;ENE;6;61%;2%;2

Seattle;Partly sunny;48;31;NE;6;57%;1%;2

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;49;29;NE;5;58%;2%;2

Shelton;Partly sunny;47;24;NE;6;60%;2%;2

Spokane;Sunny, but chilly;36;19;ENE;4;45%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny, but cold;30;14;NNE;6;57%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Sunny, but chilly;36;19;ENE;4;45%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Plenty of sun;28;20;ESE;5;33%;0%;2

Tacoma;Partly sunny;46;30;NE;6;65%;2%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;46;31;NE;7;62%;2%;2

Vancouver;Sunny, but chilly;47;28;ENE;9;45%;2%;2

Walla Walla;Sunny, but cold;34;21;E;5;68%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Sunny, but chilly;34;22;N;5;65%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, chilly;46;29;NNE;6;69%;2%;2

Yakima;Sunny, but chilly;38;18;NNW;5;55%;0%;2

