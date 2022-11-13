WA Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Periods of sun;48;29;E;5;84%;3%;2 Bellingham;Partly sunny;47;30;NE;6;75%;4%;2 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;48;34;NNE;8;73%;2%;2 Chehalis;Mostly sunny;51;34;ENE;6;78%;0%;2 Deer Park;Partly sunny;35;17;NNE;4;82%;0%;2 Eastsound;Partly sunny;45;38;NNE;5;85%;2%;2 Ellensburg;Partly sunny;41;25;NNE;6;66%;0%;2 Ephrata;Partly sunny;38;24;N;8;62%;0%;2 Everett;Partly sunny, chilly;47;31;ENE;5;82%;3%;2 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;48;28;NNE;6;86%;2%;2 Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;47;36;NNE;5;78%;2%;2 Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;52;37;E;8;72%;2%;2 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;49;31;SE;5;76%;2%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;39;22;NNE;7;69%;0%;2 Olympia;Partly sunny;48;28;NE;6;82%;2%;2 Omak;Partly sunny, chilly;35;23;N;8;83%;0%;2 Pasco;Partly sunny;40;23;NNW;7;78%;0%;2 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;47;32;E;6;83%;2%;2 Pullman;Partly sunny, cold;35;23;ESE;6;72%;0%;2 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;49;30;E;5;84%;2%;2 Quillayute;Mostly sunny;52;31;ENE;4;82%;3%;2 Renton;Mostly sunny;50;34;ENE;7;75%;4%;2 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;49;35;NE;7;74%;2%;2 Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;50;34;NE;6;74%;4%;2 Shelton;Partly sunny;49;30;NE;6;78%;2%;2 Spokane;Low clouds breaking;37;22;NE;4;77%;1%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Cold;32;19;NE;6;83%;0%;2 Spokane Felts;Low clouds breaking;37;22;NE;4;77%;1%;2 Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;38;31;ESE;7;57%;0%;2 Tacoma;Partly sunny;48;34;NE;7;79%;2%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;48;36;NE;9;78%;2%;2 Vancouver;Mostly sunny;50;32;E;10;61%;4%;2 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, cold;37;26;ESE;6;81%;0%;2 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;36;27;NNW;5;70%;0%;2 Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;48;33;NNE;5;80%;3%;2 Yakima;Periods of sun;42;23;N;5;66%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather