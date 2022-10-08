WA Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;74;49;ESE;6;61%;4%;3 Bellingham;Partly sunny, mild;70;49;SSE;5;67%;6%;3 Bremerton;Mostly sunny, warm;78;51;N;7;60%;3%;3 Chehalis;Turning sunny, warm;81;51;N;6;61%;0%;3 Deer Park;Partly sunny, warm;77;41;NE;4;55%;0%;3 Eastsound;Partly sunny;64;52;SSW;6;82%;6%;3 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;83;48;NW;5;43%;0%;3 Ephrata;Partly sunny, warm;81;49;ESE;6;39%;0%;3 Everett;Mostly sunny, warm;74;50;ESE;6;61%;3%;3 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;78;48;NE;6;62%;4%;3 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;66;49;S;6;72%;5%;3 Hoquiam;Partly sunny, warm;74;54;NW;6;71%;9%;3 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;83;52;N;6;57%;6%;3 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, warm;81;46;ESE;5;42%;0%;3 Olympia;Mostly sunny;79;46;N;6;67%;5%;3 Omak;Partly sunny;80;47;NNE;7;42%;0%;3 Pasco;Mostly sunny;81;46;SE;4;54%;0%;3 Port Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;SW;6;66%;5%;3 Pullman;Sunny and warm;75;48;ESE;5;45%;0%;3 Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warm;80;47;NE;5;62%;3%;3 Quillayute;Clouds and sun, mild;70;50;N;5;73%;5%;3 Renton;Mostly sunny, warm;78;54;NNE;7;59%;4%;3 Seattle;Mostly sunny, warm;75;55;N;7;59%;3%;3 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;77;54;N;6;57%;4%;3 Shelton;Mostly sunny, warm;78;48;NNE;5;62%;6%;3 Spokane;Mostly sunny;78;48;SSE;4;51%;1%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, warm;76;46;SSW;5;49%;0%;3 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;78;48;SSE;4;51%;1%;3 Stampede Pass;Mild with some sun;68;48;WNW;4;35%;0%;3 Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;74;52;NNE;7;64%;4%;3 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;74;52;NNE;7;65%;4%;3 Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warm;83;51;N;5;50%;5%;3 Walla Walla;Sunny and warm;77;54;SE;5;46%;0%;3 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;80;54;NW;6;43%;0%;3 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;64;50;SW;6;84%;5%;3 Yakima;Mostly sunny;83;48;NNW;5;41%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather