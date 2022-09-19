WA Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;E;6;46%;1%;4 Bellingham;Sunny and nice;76;48;NNE;9;42%;3%;4 Bremerton;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;NNE;10;42%;1%;4 Chehalis;Sunny and delightful;79;49;NNE;7;44%;0%;4 Deer Park;Sunny;72;44;NE;10;37%;0%;4 Eastsound;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;NNW;9;58%;3%;4 Ellensburg;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;NNW;9;34%;0%;4 Ephrata;Winds subsiding;78;55;N;16;24%;0%;4 Everett;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;E;6;48%;1%;4 Fort Lewis;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;NE;8;44%;3%;4 Friday Harbor;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;NNW;9;45%;2%;4 Hoquiam;Sunny and very warm;79;56;E;8;49%;3%;4 Kelso-Longview;Sunny and nice;82;49;NNE;5;51%;3%;4 Moses Lake;Breezy in the a.m.;78;52;NNE;13;23%;0%;4 Olympia;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NE;7;45%;3%;4 Omak;Windy in the morning;77;47;N;14;33%;0%;4 Pasco;Breezy in the p.m.;81;55;N;12;36%;2%;4 Port Angeles;Sunny and nice;74;52;S;5;42%;3%;4 Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;74;47;ENE;7;39%;0%;4 Puyallup;Plenty of sunshine;80;45;ENE;6;46%;1%;4 Quillayute;Mostly sunny;77;51;NE;8;40%;3%;4 Renton;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;NE;9;48%;3%;4 Seattle;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;NNE;9;47%;1%;4 Seattle Boeing;Sunny and nice;75;53;NNE;8;47%;3%;4 Shelton;Sunny and pleasant;82;47;E;7;42%;2%;4 Spokane;Sunny and nice;75;47;NE;8;38%;0%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the a.m.;71;46;NE;13;39%;0%;4 Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;75;47;NE;8;38%;0%;4 Stampede Pass;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;ESE;5;39%;0%;4 Tacoma;Sunny and nice;75;51;NE;9;48%;3%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;NNE;10;46%;3%;4 Vancouver;Sunny and nice;83;55;NE;6;40%;5%;4 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;ENE;7;43%;2%;4 Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;NW;11;32%;0%;4 Whidbey Island;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;WNW;8;59%;3%;4 Yakima;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;NNW;11;33%;1%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather