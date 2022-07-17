Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;N;5;52%;26%;5

Bellingham;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;SW;9;76%;12%;5

Bremerton;Partly sunny;75;52;NNE;6;66%;6%;5

Chehalis;Clearing;73;54;NNW;5;60%;26%;9

Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;78;49;SSW;10;44%;25%;8

Eastsound;Partly sunny;70;55;SSE;8;72%;26%;5

Ellensburg;Windy;82;56;NW;22;41%;4%;9

Ephrata;Sunshine, pleasant;85;60;W;10;34%;4%;9

Everett;Nice with some sun;74;53;NNW;6;57%;11%;5

Fort Lewis;Partial sunshine;74;53;NNE;7;61%;7%;7

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;67;51;SSW;7;73%;26%;5

Hoquiam;Low clouds breaking;69;55;NW;10;71%;8%;6

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;77;55;NW;6;63%;6%;9

Moses Lake;Sunny and beautiful;86;56;WNW;10;35%;2%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny;76;51;NW;6;64%;6%;9

Omak;Sunshine and nice;86;57;S;7;42%;18%;8

Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SE;10;36%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Some sun, pleasant;67;54;W;6;69%;4%;5

Pullman;Cooler;74;50;SE;12;47%;0%;9

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;76;52;NNE;6;62%;6%;8

Quillayute;Areas of low clouds;67;55;NNW;7;76%;28%;2

Renton;Partly sunny;75;57;NNE;6;58%;9%;6

Seattle;Partly sunny;71;56;N;7;65%;7%;8

Seattle Boeing;Partial sunshine;73;58;NNE;6;66%;8%;7

Shelton;Some sun, pleasant;76;52;W;9;65%;7%;6

Spokane;Partly sunny;80;56;S;11;43%;1%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the a.m.;77;53;SSW;12;48%;1%;8

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;80;56;S;11;43%;1%;6

Stampede Pass;Clearing;64;50;W;6;75%;4%;9

Tacoma;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;NNE;6;59%;7%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;74;55;NNE;7;66%;7%;7

Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;NNW;7;50%;4%;9

Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;83;60;ESE;13;34%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Breezy in the a.m.;83;60;WNW;13;37%;6%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;65;53;W;8;74%;10%;5

Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;N;6;35%;1%;9

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News