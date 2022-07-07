WA Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Decreasing clouds;73;52;NNW;7;49%;15%;7 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;71;55;SSE;8;71%;24%;6 Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;76;53;ENE;6;58%;10%;5 Chehalis;Mainly cloudy;75;49;WNW;5;58%;4%;3 Deer Park;Partly sunny;83;51;SW;8;46%;3%;9 Eastsound;Partly sunny;68;55;SE;5;73%;23%;7 Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;82;57;NW;17;40%;0%;9 Ephrata;Nice with sunshine;86;60;NW;9;32%;0%;9 Everett;Decreasing clouds;73;53;N;7;54%;29%;5 Fort Lewis;Mainly cloudy;77;52;W;5;57%;8%;5 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;69;53;SSW;7;69%;16%;8 Hoquiam;Mainly cloudy;70;55;NW;9;69%;10%;7 Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun, nice;77;53;WNW;4;64%;5%;9 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;88;57;NW;10;35%;0%;9 Olympia;Rather cloudy;77;50;WSW;4;60%;7%;5 Omak;Mostly sunny, nice;84;55;WSW;8;43%;5%;9 Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;94;61;NW;7;36%;0%;9 Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;67;53;W;7;66%;13%;5 Pullman;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;S;7;51%;2%;9 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;78;54;W;5;55%;6%;5 Quillayute;Clouds and sun;68;52;NNW;5;73%;13%;6 Renton;Mostly cloudy;77;56;NNE;6;56%;9%;5 Seattle;Rather cloudy;74;56;NE;6;59%;9%;5 Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;76;57;NNE;4;60%;10%;4 Shelton;Inc. clouds;76;50;WSW;8;60%;9%;6 Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;SSW;6;43%;3%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and nice;82;55;W;9;46%;2%;9 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;SSW;6;43%;3%;9 Stampede Pass;Some sun, a shower;63;46;W;5;67%;41%;8 Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;75;53;W;6;58%;8%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;75;54;NNW;4;61%;8%;5 Vancouver;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;NNW;5;56%;4%;9 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;86;61;SSE;8;41%;2%;9 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;9;36%;0%;9 Whidbey Island;Cloudy;64;54;W;8;74%;14%;5 Yakima;Sunshine and nice;87;55;N;5;38%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather