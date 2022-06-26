WA Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;SSE;7;38%;34%;9 Bellingham;Partly sunny, warm;82;61;S;4;62%;27%;9 Bremerton;Mostly sunny and hot;92;56;SW;8;40%;25%;9 Chehalis;Sunny and hot;90;53;W;6;54%;1%;9 Deer Park;Sunny and hot;92;59;NNE;7;33%;8%;9 Eastsound;Partly sunny;73;58;SSE;4;68%;33%;9 Ellensburg;Hot with sunshine;98;67;NW;6;25%;11%;9 Ephrata;Sunny and hot;98;68;NE;8;19%;8%;9 Everett;Remaining very warm;92;58;SSE;7;40%;20%;9 Fort Lewis;Sunny and very warm;90;55;W;5;46%;9%;9 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;76;56;S;7;56%;17%;9 Hoquiam;Cooler with sunshine;71;58;S;11;68%;27%;6 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;W;6;52%;15%;9 Moses Lake;Sunshine, very hot;101;68;NNW;8;24%;9%;9 Olympia;Sunny and very warm;90;53;WSW;5;46%;11%;9 Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;96;65;NNE;7;26%;20%;9 Pasco;Sunshine, very hot;103;70;W;5;27%;5%;9 Port Angeles;Sunshine, pleasant;75;54;W;5;57%;22%;9 Pullman;Sunny and very warm;91;63;ESE;7;37%;6%;10 Puyallup;Sunny and hot;95;55;W;5;39%;23%;9 Quillayute;Sunshine and cooler;69;55;SSE;8;73%;28%;6 Renton;Mostly sunny and hot;93;58;SW;6;41%;14%;9 Seattle;Mostly sunny and hot;90;57;SSW;7;43%;25%;9 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny and hot;90;59;SSW;4;46%;26%;9 Shelton;Remaining very warm;87;55;WSW;8;49%;24%;9 Spokane;Sunny and very warm;93;65;N;4;32%;14%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and hot;92;62;NNE;7;34%;7%;9 Spokane Felts;Sunny and very warm;93;65;N;4;32%;14%;9 Stampede Pass;Sunny and very warm;80;51;W;3;38%;5%;10 Tacoma;Sunny and very warm;90;55;WSW;6;43%;24%;9 Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and warm;88;55;WSW;5;49%;24%;9 Vancouver;Sunny and hot;93;58;SSW;7;37%;5%;9 Walla Walla;Sunshine and hot;96;68;SSE;5;33%;4%;9 Wenatchee;Sunny and hot;95;69;W;6;24%;13%;9 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;71;56;S;5;70%;18%;9 Yakima;Sunny and very hot;98;65;NW;5;21%;8%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather