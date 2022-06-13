WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;59;47;NNW;7;45%;69%;4 Bellingham;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;SSE;9;74%;62%;2 Bremerton;A shower in the a.m.;63;45;SSW;7;64%;60%;3 Chehalis;Showers around;62;44;WSW;7;62%;68%;4 Deer Park;A little rain;57;44;SW;11;72%;84%;2 Eastsound;Partly sunny;62;51;SSW;9;68%;33%;4 Ellensburg;Very windy, some sun;61;45;NW;26;50%;19%;6 Ephrata;Partly sunny;67;45;WNW;14;37%;22%;6 Everett;A shower in the a.m.;59;49;ENE;7;53%;70%;2 Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;63;43;SW;10;61%;31%;3 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;63;49;SW;9;64%;33%;4 Hoquiam;Showers around;61;48;WNW;13;71%;69%;3 Kelso-Longview;Showers around;63;45;WNW;7;69%;69%;3 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;67;43;WSW;15;40%;19%;5 Olympia;Showers around;63;45;SW;10;64%;69%;4 Omak;Mostly cloudy;64;46;SSW;6;49%;33%;3 Pasco;Breezy in the a.m.;71;49;SW;16;40%;16%;5 Port Angeles;Breezy;61;45;W;14;62%;27%;5 Pullman;Breezy and cool;52;43;SW;19;70%;37%;3 Puyallup;A shower in the a.m.;63;44;SW;9;63%;60%;3 Quillayute;A morning shower;58;47;WNW;9;78%;66%;4 Renton;A passing shower;62;47;SSW;8;63%;82%;3 Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;47;SSW;7;64%;33%;3 Seattle Boeing;A shower in places;62;49;SSW;6;67%;46%;3 Shelton;Partly sunny;63;44;WSW;14;62%;30%;4 Spokane;A touch of rain;56;46;SSW;13;63%;84%;2 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with a shower;56;42;SW;17;68%;63%;2 Spokane Felts;A touch of rain;56;46;SSW;13;63%;84%;2 Stampede Pass;Rain and drizzle;42;36;W;7;93%;89%;5 Tacoma;Clouds and sun;61;44;SW;10;64%;32%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sunshine;61;47;SW;9;67%;32%;4 Vancouver;Sun and clouds;64;45;N;7;61%;28%;4 Walla Walla;Breezy with a shower;63;47;S;17;54%;59%;4 Wenatchee;Increasingly windy;64;45;WNW;19;40%;23%;6 Whidbey Island;Breezy in the a.m.;61;48;W;14;69%;33%;4 Yakima;Breezy with some sun;69;43;WNW;14;37%;30%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather