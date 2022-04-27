WA Forecast for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;An afternoon shower;56;40;ENE;6;55%;69%;2 Bellingham;Cloudy;56;41;SSE;6;65%;44%;2 Bremerton;Showers around;56;39;SSW;6;65%;70%;3 Chehalis;Showers around;54;40;SW;5;65%;80%;2 Deer Park;Cloudy;57;33;W;5;54%;36%;3 Eastsound;Cloudy;53;44;SSE;4;70%;43%;2 Ellensburg;Windy in the p.m.;57;38;NW;11;48%;36%;3 Ephrata;Partly sunny;60;37;WNW;6;38%;17%;4 Everett;Showers around;56;41;E;6;58%;86%;2 Fort Lewis;A shower in the p.m.;55;38;SSW;5;63%;80%;3 Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;43;SW;5;68%;41%;2 Hoquiam;A couple of showers;53;42;SE;8;73%;90%;2 Kelso-Longview;Showers around;54;43;SSE;3;70%;78%;2 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;62;37;WNW;7;45%;13%;3 Olympia;A shower in the p.m.;55;38;SSW;5;66%;66%;2 Omak;Partly sunny;61;36;E;6;39%;38%;4 Pasco;Clouds and sun, cool;63;41;SSW;7;47%;34%;4 Port Angeles;A couple of showers;52;40;WSW;5;69%;87%;2 Pullman;Rain and drizzle;53;36;WSW;8;52%;70%;2 Puyallup;Showers around;57;40;SSW;6;66%;81%;2 Quillayute;A couple of showers;51;37;NE;4;76%;74%;2 Renton;Showers around;56;41;SW;6;61%;75%;3 Seattle;Showers around;55;41;SSW;6;62%;76%;3 Seattle Boeing;A shower in the p.m.;56;43;S;4;62%;68%;3 Shelton;A couple of showers;54;37;SW;6;68%;88%;2 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;57;38;S;4;48%;27%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;55;33;SSW;6;53%;36%;3 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;57;38;S;4;48%;27%;3 Stampede Pass;A shower in the p.m.;39;31;W;3;76%;93%;2 Tacoma;A shower in the p.m.;55;40;SW;7;69%;66%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;54;42;SSW;5;67%;66%;2 Vancouver;Showers around;54;45;SW;5;69%;96%;2 Walla Walla;A p.m. shower or two;55;41;SSW;7;53%;80%;2 Wenatchee;A shower in the p.m.;58;40;WNW;7;45%;61%;3 Whidbey Island;A morning shower;53;43;SSW;8;69%;54%;2 Yakima;A shower in the p.m.;60;34;W;7;44%;60%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather