WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Low clouds;47;39;SE;4;85%;44%;1

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;48;40;S;4;91%;70%;1

Bremerton;Fog in the morning;47;41;SSW;5;80%;27%;1

Chehalis;Low clouds;46;39;SW;4;75%;33%;1

Deer Park;Low clouds;44;26;E;4;81%;15%;1

Eastsound;Inc. clouds;47;42;SSW;2;92%;68%;1

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;49;36;NW;10;56%;4%;3

Ephrata;Partial sunshine;46;28;W;5;67%;1%;3

Everett;Low clouds;46;40;SSE;4;83%;44%;1

Fort Lewis;Low clouds;48;38;S;3;78%;36%;1

Friday Harbor;Low clouds;47;43;SW;4;81%;66%;1

Hoquiam;Low clouds;50;43;WNW;7;82%;29%;1

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;50;40;WNW;5;79%;14%;1

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;47;25;N;5;68%;0%;3

Olympia;Low clouds;50;38;WSW;4;76%;20%;1

Omak;Partly sunny;38;27;SSE;4;75%;10%;2

Pasco;Mostly sunny;58;32;S;4;61%;0%;3

Port Angeles;Low clouds;49;40;SW;5;76%;70%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny;47;32;S;6;68%;3%;2

Puyallup;Low clouds;47;40;S;4;88%;20%;1

Quillayute;Cloudy;48;40;SSW;2;91%;70%;1

Renton;Low clouds;47;42;S;4;81%;26%;1

Seattle;Low clouds;46;42;S;4;79%;24%;1

Seattle Boeing;Fog in the morning;50;42;SE;3;79%;27%;1

Shelton;Low clouds;47;39;W;4;84%;25%;1

Spokane;Low clouds;48;32;SSE;3;73%;11%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds;46;29;SSW;5;82%;7%;1

Spokane Felts;Low clouds;48;32;SSE;3;73%;11%;1

Stampede Pass;Low clouds;37;31;W;5;86%;38%;1

Tacoma;Low clouds;45;40;SSW;4;83%;38%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Fog in the morning;47;41;SE;3;82%;23%;1

Vancouver;Cloudy;51;37;NNW;4;64%;11%;1

Walla Walla;Partial sunshine;54;38;S;7;55%;0%;3

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;46;31;WNW;3;65%;5%;3

Whidbey Island;Low clouds;49;42;SSW;6;82%;70%;1

Yakima;Periods of sun;54;30;NNW;3;57%;2%;3

