WA Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Rain;41;36;SE;12;71%;100%;0 Bellingham;Windy;43;37;SSE;24;75%;99%;0 Bremerton;Rain, chilly;41;36;S;11;74%;100%;0 Chehalis;Cloudy, p.m. rain;42;38;S;10;74%;100%;0 Deer Park;Not as cold;24;23;SE;5;77%;95%;0 Eastsound;Afternoon showers;44;39;SSE;19;81%;100%;0 Ellensburg;Low clouds and cold;21;19;E;3;80%;96%;0 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;17;N;6;75%;95%;0 Everett;Rain, chilly;41;35;SE;13;71%;100%;0 Fort Lewis;Rain;42;36;S;14;77%;100%;0 Friday Harbor;Windy, p.m. showers;42;37;SSE;20;86%;100%;0 Hoquiam;Windy with rain;46;40;SW;21;88%;100%;0 Kelso-Longview;Breezy, p.m. rain;42;38;SSE;16;84%;100%;0 Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;21;SSE;6;77%;67%;0 Olympia;Becoming rainy;42;37;S;15;82%;100%;0 Omak;An afternoon flurry;20;19;NE;9;75%;98%;0 Pasco;Quite cold;24;21;S;4;76%;61%;1 Port Angeles;Rain;43;36;WNW;3;83%;100%;0 Pullman;Breezy, not as cold;27;24;SSE;16;62%;85%;1 Puyallup;Rain;45;37;S;8;75%;100%;0 Quillayute;Rain, heavy at times;44;36;SW;16;95%;100%;0 Renton;Rain, chilly;41;36;SSE;8;72%;100%;0 Seattle;Rain, chilly;41;37;SSE;10;76%;100%;0 Seattle Boeing;Rain, chilly;42;36;SSE;12;79%;100%;0 Shelton;Rain, chilly;39;35;S;8;93%;100%;0 Spokane;Partly sunny, chilly;28;26;SE;3;75%;94%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Not as cold;24;21;SSE;6;91%;81%;1 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, chilly;28;26;SE;3;75%;94%;1 Stampede Pass;Cloudy, p.m. snow;23;20;E;4;83%;100%;0 Tacoma;Rain, chilly;41;37;S;10;84%;100%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Rain, breezy;41;36;S;15;86%;100%;0 Vancouver;An afternoon shower;45;40;SSW;8;63%;100%;0 Walla Walla;Very cold;26;24;SE;10;75%;40%;1 Wenatchee;A little p.m. snow;16;15;NE;3;80%;98%;0 Whidbey Island;Very windy;45;38;SSE;28;75%;100%;0 Yakima;Low clouds and cold;22;20;NNW;4;80%;88%;0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather