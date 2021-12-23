Baldwin JVs are off to 1-2 start BALDWIN – Baldwin’s junior varsity boys basketball team is off to a 1-2 start as it heads into...

Baldwin boys basketball team undefeated BALDWIN – Baldwin improved its record to 3-0 going into the Christmas break with Thursday’s 59-47...

Extra food assistance being issued to Michiganders in December... Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved an extra food assistance payment to help Michigan families as the...