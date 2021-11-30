Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;57;43;SW;9;82%;99%;0

Bellingham;A shower;55;44;SSW;14;88%;97%;0

Bremerton;Cloudy;56;45;SSW;10;90%;85%;0

Chehalis;A thick cloud cover;56;45;SSW;6;87%;85%;0

Deer Park;Mainly cloudy, mild;54;45;SSW;7;78%;8%;1

Eastsound;A passing shower;55;45;SW;12;89%;96%;0

Ellensburg;Cloudy;61;42;NW;7;62%;18%;1

Ephrata;Inc. clouds;61;44;WSW;10;65%;9%;1

Everett;Cloudy;55;44;SW;10;81%;90%;0

Fort Lewis;A thick cloud cover;56;43;SW;7;82%;85%;0

Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;54;45;SW;8;94%;87%;0

Hoquiam;Still cloudy;54;45;WNW;10;94%;85%;0

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;59;47;SW;5;83%;81%;1

Moses Lake;Inc. clouds;64;47;SSW;7;59%;3%;2

Olympia;Cloudy and mild;56;43;SW;7;89%;85%;0

Omak;Cloudy;54;41;S;9;75%;35%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;66;50;SSW;11;60%;1%;2

Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;55;42;W;4;83%;96%;0

Pullman;High clouds;58;45;SSW;9;70%;2%;2

Puyallup;Cloudy and mild;58;46;SW;5;91%;85%;0

Quillayute;A shower or two;52;41;WNW;7;98%;97%;0

Renton;Cloudy;55;46;SSW;7;85%;85%;0

Seattle;Cloudy;56;45;SSW;8;87%;85%;0

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;56;46;SSW;10;81%;85%;0

Shelton;Cloudy;55;42;WSW;8;95%;85%;0

Spokane;High clouds;58;47;SSW;9;67%;5%;1

Spokane Fairchild;High clouds, breezy;55;43;SW;15;78%;3%;1

Spokane Felts;High clouds;58;47;SSW;9;67%;5%;1

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;48;36;W;6;71%;32%;1

Tacoma;Cloudy;55;43;SW;6;94%;85%;0

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;44;SW;9;90%;85%;0

Vancouver;Low clouds;57;46;N;3;83%;27%;1

Walla Walla;Partly sunny, warm;63;48;S;7;67%;1%;1

Wenatchee;Cloudy and mild;58;43;W;5;64%;22%;1

Whidbey Island;Winds subsiding;56;48;WNW;16;80%;97%;0

Yakima;Rather cloudy, mild;62;39;NW;4;62%;8%;1

