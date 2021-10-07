Bread of Life donors give more than food "Bread of Life Pantry donation partners help us give more than food," said director Lynne Mills....

Evergreen Covenant Church receives $1,000 donation LAKE COUNTY – Evergreen Covenant Church in Branch Township recently received a $1,000 donation...

Ex-Facebook employee testifies to Congress amid platform's... Facebook-owned platforms are back online after a roughly six hour outage, one of the longest in...