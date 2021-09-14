WA Forecast for Thursday, September 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Clouds and sun;65;40;E;5;62%;26%;4 Bellingham;Partly sunny;63;43;S;8;67%;29%;4 Bremerton;Clearing;62;45;E;6;68%;26%;3 Chehalis;Partly sunny;66;45;SSE;5;50%;1%;4 Deer Park;Sunshine, pleasant;68;33;N;8;47%;3%;4 Eastsound;Clouds and sun;64;51;SW;6;64%;22%;4 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, windy;67;41;NW;20;44%;3%;5 Ephrata;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;44;NW;15;33%;0%;4 Everett;Clouds and sun;66;42;ENE;5;61%;20%;4 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;65;43;ENE;5;62%;14%;4 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;64;50;SW;5;62%;19%;4 Hoquiam;Breezy;63;45;NW;14;66%;7%;3 Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;68;43;WNW;7;57%;6%;4 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;73;41;NW;8;34%;0%;4 Olympia;Partly sunny;67;42;WSW;6;62%;13%;4 Omak;Partly sunny;71;42;NNW;11;37%;2%;4 Pasco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;40;NW;9;42%;0%;4 Port Angeles;Sun and some clouds;64;44;SSW;10;61%;15%;4 Pullman;Partly sunny, breezy;70;39;WSW;15;48%;0%;5 Puyallup;Partial sunshine;66;43;SW;5;61%;26%;4 Quillayute;Partly sunny;63;43;NW;11;71%;10%;4 Renton;Low clouds breaking;64;45;E;5;61%;27%;3 Seattle;Low clouds breaking;62;47;NE;5;67%;26%;3 Seattle Boeing;Low clouds breaking;65;48;NE;4;66%;27%;3 Shelton;Some sun;65;41;ESE;7;66%;26%;4 Spokane;Partly sunny;71;39;WSW;11;43%;3%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, breezy;71;38;WNW;14;42%;1%;4 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;71;39;WSW;11;43%;3%;4 Stampede Pass;Some sun;50;34;W;7;75%;25%;5 Tacoma;Partial sunshine;63;45;SW;5;67%;15%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;62;46;NE;5;71%;15%;4 Vancouver;Not as warm;71;46;NW;7;55%;5%;5 Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;72;46;SSW;13;43%;0%;5 Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;70;46;WNW;13;36%;3%;4 Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;64;48;W;8;64%;22%;4 Yakima;Nice with sunshine;71;39;NNW;8;43%;1%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather