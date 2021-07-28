Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Very warm;88;57;NNE;6;43%;2%;8

Bellingham;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;SE;6;64%;3%;7

Bremerton;Sunny and very warm;88;55;NE;7;45%;2%;8

Chehalis;Sunny and hot;90;60;N;6;45%;0%;8

Deer Park;Remaining very warm;97;57;NE;5;23%;0%;8

Eastsound;Sunshine, pleasant;76;59;SE;5;66%;3%;7

Ellensburg;Very hot;99;67;NW;8;25%;0%;8

Ephrata;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;W;7;20%;0%;8

Everett;Sunny and very warm;88;57;N;6;44%;2%;8

Fort Lewis;Sunshine and warm;89;59;NE;6;44%;3%;8

Friday Harbor;Sunshine and nice;75;52;S;5;63%;2%;8

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;75;58;NW;9;72%;3%;8

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny and hot;93;63;NW;7;46%;3%;8

Moses Lake;Partly sunny and hot;99;66;NE;6;22%;0%;8

Olympia;Sunny and hot;92;57;NNE;6;48%;3%;8

Omak;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;NNW;8;19%;0%;8

Pasco;Very hot;103;67;SE;3;28%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Nice with sunshine;77;57;WSW;6;57%;3%;8

Pullman;Partly sunny and hot;94;57;ENE;3;25%;0%;8

Puyallup;Sunny;89;61;NNE;6;39%;2%;8

Quillayute;Partly sunny;73;55;N;7;74%;3%;8

Renton;Sunny and very warm;88;63;NNE;7;44%;3%;8

Seattle;Sunny and very warm;85;60;NNE;7;44%;2%;8

Seattle Boeing;Sunny and very warm;87;63;NE;6;49%;3%;8

Shelton;Hot with sunshine;91;57;SSW;6;48%;2%;8

Spokane;Very hot;98;65;S;3;27%;0%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Very hot;97;64;WNW;5;22%;0%;8

Spokane Felts;Very hot;98;65;S;3;27%;0%;8

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;WSW;4;41%;1%;8

Tacoma;Sunny and very warm;86;56;NNE;7;48%;3%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and very warm;84;57;NE;6;52%;3%;8

Vancouver;Hot;96;68;NNW;7;35%;4%;8

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;E;5;20%;2%;8

Wenatchee;Very hot;99;72;WNW;6;25%;0%;8

Whidbey Island;Sunny and pleasant;68;56;W;7;71%;3%;8

Yakima;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;NNW;5;23%;0%;8

