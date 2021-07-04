Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Tuesday, July 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;78;55;NNW;6;49%;2%;9

Bellingham;Partly sunny;74;58;SSE;9;65%;4%;9

Bremerton;Partly sunny;79;55;NE;5;58%;2%;9

Chehalis;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;NW;5;56%;0%;9

Deer Park;Sunny and hot;94;56;ENE;6;23%;0%;9

Eastsound;Partly sunny;72;57;SE;8;70%;4%;9

Ellensburg;Hot, turning windy;92;62;NW;14;29%;0%;9

Ephrata;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;NW;8;25%;0%;9

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;NNW;6;52%;2%;9

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;WSW;5;61%;3%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;S;6;73%;2%;9

Hoquiam;Clouds and sun;67;56;WNW;10;78%;12%;9

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;80;55;NW;4;64%;5%;9

Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;98;63;WNW;7;23%;0%;9

Olympia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;SW;5;67%;4%;9

Omak;Sunny and very hot;98;68;NNW;9;24%;3%;9

Pasco;Sunshine, very hot;100;61;NW;8;28%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Sunshine, pleasant;70;53;W;8;65%;4%;9

Pullman;Sunny and very warm;89;58;S;6;25%;0%;9

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;81;56;NW;5;52%;2%;9

Quillayute;Low clouds;66;54;NW;7;78%;14%;5

Renton;Mostly sunny;81;60;NNE;6;53%;3%;9

Seattle;Partly sunny;77;58;NNE;6;56%;2%;9

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;79;60;N;5;62%;3%;9

Shelton;Partly sunny;77;53;WSW;8;66%;4%;9

Spokane;Sunny and hot;95;63;SSE;7;24%;2%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and hot;94;61;SSW;9;24%;0%;9

Spokane Felts;Sunny and hot;95;63;SSE;7;24%;2%;9

Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;W;5;57%;1%;9

Tacoma;Partly sunny;77;53;NW;6;59%;3%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;W;5;71%;3%;9

Vancouver;Sunshine;84;58;NNW;7;44%;4%;9

Walla Walla;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;S;10;16%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Sunny and very hot;96;67;WNW;9;28%;0%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;7;71%;3%;9

Yakima;Sunshine, very hot;98;62;NNW;4;25%;0%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

More News