WA Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Record-breaking heat;92;62;NNE;6;35%;3%;9 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;81;62;SSE;10;57%;3%;9 Bremerton;Mostly sunny and hot;95;61;SSW;6;43%;3%;9 Chehalis;Sunny and very warm;87;60;NW;5;53%;7%;9 Deer Park;Sunny and very hot;110;68;ENE;7;23%;11%;9 Eastsound;Mostly sunny, warm;77;61;S;12;66%;3%;9 Ellensburg;Very hot;114;73;NNW;6;20%;3%;9 Ephrata;Very hot;116;83;ENE;10;13%;7%;9 Everett;Mostly sunny and hot;91;62;NE;5;39%;3%;9 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;89;60;SW;7;52%;3%;9 Friday Harbor;Not as warm;79;57;SSW;7;55%;3%;9 Hoquiam;Cooler;69;62;SW;10;79%;16%;3 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;87;62;WNW;5;58%;5%;9 Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;116;79;E;7;15%;7%;9 Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;58;SW;7;53%;4%;9 Omak;Very hot;116;80;NE;9;15%;12%;9 Pasco;Sunny and very hot;117;76;ESE;4;23%;3%;9 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;58;WNW;10;66%;6%;9 Pullman;Very hot;105;71;ENE;9;22%;0%;10 Puyallup;Mostly sunny and hot;95;60;WSW;5;42%;3%;9 Quillayute;Cooler;71;58;S;7;77%;16%;3 Renton;Mostly sunny and hot;97;64;SW;6;41%;3%;9 Seattle;Hot;94;63;SSW;6;42%;3%;9 Seattle Boeing;Near-record heat;91;63;SSW;6;51%;3%;9 Shelton;Cooler;84;58;WSW;12;59%;6%;9 Spokane;Very hot;111;75;E;6;22%;8%;9 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very hot;111;73;E;9;20%;8%;9 Spokane Felts;Very hot;111;75;E;6;22%;8%;9 Stampede Pass;Sunny and very hot;99;61;W;3;25%;2%;10 Tacoma;Mostly sunny, warm;90;59;WSW;6;48%;3%;9 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, cooler;84;59;SW;7;59%;3%;9 Vancouver;Hot;98;64;SW;5;38%;4%;9 Walla Walla;Sunny and very hot;113;80;ESE;5;16%;1%;9 Wenatchee;Sunshine, very hot;114;81;S;8;19%;6%;9 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;58;WSW;9;69%;3%;9 Yakima;Very hot;115;77;NNE;6;18%;0%;9