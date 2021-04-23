Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cooler with rain;52;43;ESE;7;71%;92%;1

Bellingham;Cooler with rain;55;45;SE;6;75%;93%;1

Bremerton;Cooler with rain;53;42;SSW;8;82%;87%;1

Chehalis;Cooler with rain;54;41;S;6;84%;86%;2

Deer Park;Spotty showers;51;34;SSW;7;75%;87%;1

Eastsound;Occasional rain;53;45;SE;5;80%;91%;1

Ellensburg;Cooler;56;36;NW;12;59%;55%;2

Ephrata;Cooler;58;38;WSW;9;59%;69%;2

Everett;Cooler with rain;53;44;ESE;8;72%;88%;1

Fort Lewis;Cooler with rain;53;40;SSW;8;79%;86%;2

Friday Harbor;Rain;53;44;SSE;5;81%;91%;1

Hoquiam;Rain;52;43;SW;10;91%;90%;1

Kelso-Longview;Occasional rain;54;42;S;6;86%;87%;2

Moses Lake;Cooler;63;40;SW;9;60%;68%;2

Olympia;Cooler with rain;53;40;S;7;80%;86%;2

Omak;Spotty showers;55;41;SSE;7;68%;88%;1

Pasco;Cooler;63;43;SW;13;54%;66%;2

Port Angeles;Rain;50;40;SSE;4;80%;90%;1

Pullman;Showers around;50;38;S;11;71%;87%;1

Puyallup;Cooler with rain;55;43;SSE;5;83%;86%;2

Quillayute;Rain;52;41;SW;6;82%;91%;1

Renton;Cooler with rain;54;45;S;7;73%;87%;2

Seattle;Cooler with rain;52;46;S;7;81%;86%;1

Seattle Boeing;Times of rain;53;46;S;8;76%;87%;1

Shelton;Times of rain;52;40;SSW;6;87%;87%;2

Spokane;Spotty showers;51;40;S;7;73%;78%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;49;36;SW;11;77%;78%;2

Spokane Felts;Spotty showers;51;40;S;7;73%;78%;1

Stampede Pass;Colder with rain;39;33;NW;4;82%;86%;2

Tacoma;Cooler with rain;52;42;S;7;86%;86%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Cooler with rain;50;43;SSW;9;82%;87%;2

Vancouver;Cooler with rain;57;42;SSW;7;77%;86%;2

Walla Walla;Showers around;58;42;SSE;12;62%;89%;2

Wenatchee;Cooler;57;41;WNW;9;61%;69%;2

Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;53;45;SE;7;81%;91%;1

Yakima;Cooler;60;37;SW;6;53%;66%;2

