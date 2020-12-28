WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Variable cloudiness;43;38;SE;4;79%;77%;1
Bellingham;Rather cloudy;41;37;ESE;3;89%;86%;0
Bremerton;Periods of sun;43;38;S;6;82%;75%;1
Chehalis;Turning cloudy;45;38;SSE;5;67%;68%;1
Deer Park;Low clouds;29;23;NE;3;90%;64%;0
Eastsound;Partly sunny;43;40;SE;2;89%;84%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;32;27;E;2;76%;73%;1
Ephrata;Low clouds;30;26;NE;3;93%;54%;0
Everett;Partly sunny;43;39;SE;5;77%;72%;1
Fort Lewis;Becoming cloudy;42;35;S;2;98%;75%;1
Friday Harbor;Some brightening;43;39;SE;5;84%;81%;1
Hoquiam;A little p.m. rain;45;40;ESE;8;85%;92%;1
Kelso-Longview;Increasing clouds;42;37;SSE;4;80%;75%;1
Moses Lake;Low clouds;32;26;N;4;79%;55%;0
Olympia;Turning cloudy;42;36;S;3;83%;83%;1
Omak;Low clouds;28;25;SSE;3;86%;54%;0
Pasco;Partly sunny;35;28;WNW;2;84%;53%;1
Port Angeles;Occasional p.m. rain;43;38;E;2;85%;90%;1
Pullman;Periods of sun;30;25;ESE;5;86%;33%;1
Puyallup;Becoming cloudy;44;37;ESE;3;88%;74%;1
Quillayute;Afternoon rain;44;40;SE;3;87%;97%;0
Renton;Becoming cloudy;44;39;SSE;5;79%;76%;1
Seattle;Periods of sun;45;40;S;5;71%;75%;1
Seattle Boeing;Becoming cloudy;43;38;S;3;83%;76%;1
Shelton;Inc. clouds;41;36;NE;2;94%;90%;1
Spokane;Low clouds may break;31;26;SE;1;87%;53%;0
Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds may break;27;22;E;3;99%;52%;0
Spokane Felts;Low clouds may break;31;26;SE;1;87%;53%;0
Stampede Pass;Increasing clouds;32;25;ESE;2;82%;79%;2
Tacoma;Inc. clouds;43;39;S;4;82%;75%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Inc. clouds;41;37;SSW;2;85%;75%;1
Vancouver;Thickening clouds;41;34;SE;4;75%;74%;1
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, chilly;32;26;SSW;3;87%;30%;1
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;29;25;E;3;89%;74%;1
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;40;SE;7;77%;75%;1
Yakima;Periods of sun;32;27;SW;2;82%;68%;1
_____
