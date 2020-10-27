WA Forecast for Thursday, October 29, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cloudy;58;48;ESE;4;78%;44%;1

Bellingham;Cloudy;56;50;S;10;79%;44%;1

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;57;47;S;5;88%;33%;1

Chehalis;Low clouds;60;46;S;3;85%;4%;1

Deer Park;Increasing clouds;43;23;NE;4;81%;0%;1

Eastsound;Occasional rain;56;50;S;9;88%;66%;1

Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;60;36;WNW;5;67%;0%;2

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;49;32;NNE;5;66%;0%;2

Everett;Low clouds;58;48;SE;4;79%;27%;1

Fort Lewis;Areas of low clouds;59;44;SSW;5;99%;31%;1

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;49;S;7;88%;44%;1

Hoquiam;A little a.m. rain;58;50;WSW;6;79%;61%;1

Kelso-Longview;Low clouds;61;43;N;3;81%;15%;1

Moses Lake;Increasing clouds;54;30;NE;5;55%;0%;2

Olympia;Low clouds;58;44;SW;5;86%;15%;1

Omak;Cloudy and chilly;47;34;SSE;7;78%;2%;1

Pasco;Partly sunny;54;28;S;3;71%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;59;46;SSW;3;77%;44%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny, cool;50;36;SE;5;72%;0%;3

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;45;S;4;87%;14%;1

Quillayute;A bit of rain;57;49;S;4;91%;68%;1

Renton;Mostly cloudy;58;49;SSE;4;81%;33%;1

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;58;50;SSE;5;79%;19%;1

Seattle Boeing;Mainly cloudy;59;49;SSE;3;80%;33%;1

Shelton;Mainly cloudy;58;45;WSW;5;91%;19%;1

Spokane;Increasing clouds;46;29;N;0;81%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Increasing clouds;45;29;SSE;3;84%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Increasing clouds;46;29;N;0;81%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;50;38;W;2;78%;1%;2

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;47;S;4;87%;32%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;56;47;SW;5;85%;32%;1

Vancouver;Clouds breaking;60;40;N;4;71%;7%;2

Walla Walla;Partly sunny;54;38;SSE;3;65%;0%;3

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;36;NNW;4;74%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Remaining cloudy;58;50;SSE;11;77%;39%;1

Yakima;Partly sunny;56;30;NNW;3;59%;0%;2

