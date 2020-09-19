WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A morning shower;69;48;NNE;5;84%;43%;2
Bellingham;Some brightening;67;50;ESE;6;76%;32%;2
Bremerton;Some brightening;70;51;NNE;5;77%;29%;3
Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;70;49;NW;4;68%;6%;3
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;69;41;ESE;6;60%;6%;4
Eastsound;Some brightening;66;53;SSE;5;81%;30%;2
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;72;44;NW;7;54%;4%;4
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;74;48;SSW;6;53%;1%;4
Everett;A morning shower;70;49;N;4;79%;53%;1
Fort Lewis;Some brightening;71;48;ESE;3;87%;28%;2
Friday Harbor;Some brightening;65;51;WSW;6;83%;30%;2
Hoquiam;Some brightening;67;53;N;5;82%;29%;3
Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;71;52;NNE;3;75%;15%;3
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;75;48;S;5;49%;0%;4
Olympia;Some brightening;69;49;NE;3;74%;28%;2
Omak;Partly sunny;75;48;SSE;6;49%;3%;4
Pasco;Mostly sunny;77;46;SSE;5;53%;0%;4
Port Angeles;Cloudy;64;50;W;3;79%;29%;1
Pullman;Hazy sunshine;68;46;N;7;59%;1%;4
Puyallup;Partly sunny;72;50;SW;4;73%;28%;2
Quillayute;Cloudy;66;51;E;4;79%;28%;1
Renton;Clouds and sun;70;52;NNE;6;72%;28%;2
Seattle;Decreasing clouds;69;53;NNE;5;75%;29%;3
Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;69;55;ENE;3;70%;28%;3
Shelton;Decreasing clouds;69;50;NNW;4;77%;29%;2
Spokane;Mostly sunny;70;44;SSE;5;57%;4%;4
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;69;43;SSW;8;58%;3%;4
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;70;44;SSE;5;57%;4%;4
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;59;43;SSE;3;78%;3%;4
Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;68;51;WSW;5;77%;29%;2
Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;67;51;ENE;3;77%;29%;3
Vancouver;Hazy sun;72;53;NNW;5;71%;9%;4
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;72;49;ESE;7;47%;0%;4
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;71;50;WNW;5;56%;4%;4
Whidbey Island;Some brightening;64;49;WNW;6;77%;30%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;73;45;NNW;4;56%;2%;4
