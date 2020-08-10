WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;73;49;NW;5;53%;4%;5

Bellingham;Partly sunny;70;53;SSE;8;67%;27%;7

Bremerton;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;SE;6;57%;4%;7

Chehalis;Partly sunny;74;50;SW;6;47%;4%;7

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;85;47;SW;9;34%;2%;7

Eastsound;Partly sunny;70;54;WSW;7;68%;27%;7

Ellensburg;Windy;81;55;NW;22;33%;0%;7

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;89;57;WNW;11;23%;0%;7

Everett;Clouds and sunshine;73;50;N;5;55%;4%;7

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;75;50;SSW;10;69%;4%;7

Friday Harbor;Partial sunshine;67;52;WSW;7;67%;5%;7

Hoquiam;Clouds breaking;66;53;WNW;13;71%;5%;6

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;NW;6;61%;5%;7

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;91;56;W;9;27%;0%;7

Olympia;Not as warm;73;48;SW;9;56%;4%;7

Omak;Mostly sunny;91;55;NNW;10;21%;0%;7

Pasco;Mostly sunny;92;55;WNW;10;29%;0%;7

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;65;49;W;7;70%;4%;7

Pullman;Mostly sunny;82;49;WSW;12;31%;3%;7

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;76;50;SW;6;51%;4%;7

Quillayute;Clouds breaking;66;49;W;7;70%;5%;6

Renton;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;SW;6;53%;4%;7

Seattle;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;ENE;5;53%;4%;7

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;E;6;58%;4%;7

Shelton;Partly sunny;73;50;WSW;13;61%;4%;7

Spokane;Mostly sunny;87;55;SW;11;29%;3%;7

Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and breezy;86;51;WSW;14;28%;2%;7

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;87;55;SW;11;29%;3%;7

Stampede Pass;Cooler with some sun;63;44;WNW;7;63%;4%;7

Tacoma;Sunshine, pleasant;73;52;SW;7;56%;4%;7

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;S;8;63%;4%;7

Vancouver;Not as warm;78;53;NNW;5;46%;4%;7

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;58;SSW;14;22%;0%;7

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;86;61;WNW;14;26%;0%;7

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;67;52;W;7;70%;4%;5

Yakima;Mostly sunny;89;54;NNW;8;29%;0%;7

_____

