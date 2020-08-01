WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;W;5;55%;28%;7
Bellingham;Some sun, pleasant;75;59;SSE;8;65%;60%;7
Bremerton;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;ENE;5;58%;23%;7
Chehalis;Clouds and sun;82;57;W;5;54%;59%;5
Deer Park;Mostly sunny, warm;93;56;SW;6;33%;1%;8
Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;W;8;71%;61%;7
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;90;63;NW;15;31%;1%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;95;67;NW;8;25%;0%;8
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;NNW;5;56%;27%;7
Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;82;57;SW;7;70%;16%;8
Friday Harbor;Becoming cloudy;71;54;W;7;73%;35%;7
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;68;56;WSW;8;83%;26%;3
Kelso-Longview;Nice with some sun;81;58;WNW;5;62%;6%;8
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;98;66;WNW;7;27%;0%;8
Olympia;Periods of sun;80;55;SW;6;57%;17%;6
Omak;Partly sunny and hot;99;64;WNW;9;22%;5%;7
Pasco;Mostly sunny and hot;99;64;NW;8;29%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;69;54;W;6;70%;34%;3
Pullman;Mostly sunny;90;58;SW;5;32%;0%;8
Puyallup;Some sun, pleasant;83;58;WSW;5;53%;16%;8
Quillayute;An afternoon shower;70;54;S;5;76%;82%;3
Renton;Clouds and sun;82;61;NNE;6;55%;21%;8
Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;NE;6;58%;19%;8
Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;81;63;ENE;6;55%;22%;6
Shelton;Decreasing clouds;79;56;WSW;9;63%;24%;5
Spokane;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSW;5;30%;2%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;59;WSW;8;28%;0%;6
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;95;63;SSW;5;30%;2%;8
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun, nice;72;53;W;6;52%;11%;4
Tacoma;Nice with some sun;79;58;WSW;6;60%;19%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Nice with some sun;77;58;SW;6;63%;19%;8
Vancouver;Clouds and sun;84;59;NNW;4;53%;4%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;96;65;S;9;22%;0%;8
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;95;67;WNW;9;26%;1%;8
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;68;57;W;7;71%;33%;6
Yakima;Partly sunny;96;62;NNW;6;28%;0%;8
