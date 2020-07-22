WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A shower or t-storm;70;54;NNW;5;57%;66%;5
Bellingham;A shower or t-storm;70;57;SSE;11;71%;65%;6
Bremerton;Partly sunny;72;54;S;6;66%;15%;5
Chehalis;Partly sunny;72;53;WSW;5;56%;9%;8
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;83;51;SW;9;41%;2%;8
Eastsound;Some sun, a t-storm;70;57;SW;10;72%;63%;5
Ellensburg;Very windy;81;56;NW;25;38%;3%;8
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;89;59;WNW;12;27%;1%;8
Everett;Partly sunny;70;54;N;6;62%;44%;5
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;73;51;SSW;9;80%;13%;6
Friday Harbor;Some sun, a t-storm;69;54;SW;9;73%;61%;5
Hoquiam;Low clouds breaking;64;53;WNW;11;79%;17%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;72;54;WNW;6;68%;12%;6
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;90;58;WNW;9;28%;0%;8
Olympia;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;9;63%;14%;6
Omak;A shower or t-storm;91;56;NW;9;28%;56%;8
Pasco;Mostly sunny;92;57;NW;10;30%;0%;8
Port Angeles;Low clouds breaking;65;51;W;10;71%;19%;5
Pullman;Nice with sunshine;80;50;SW;11;41%;12%;9
Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;54;SW;7;64%;13%;5
Quillayute;Low clouds breaking;64;50;NW;6;80%;44%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;7;63%;17%;5
Seattle;Partly sunny;70;57;S;7;67%;16%;5
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;73;59;ENE;7;62%;17%;5
Shelton;Partly sunny;72;51;SW;11;66%;15%;6
Spokane;Mostly sunny;86;58;SSW;11;34%;3%;8
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;85;52;WSW;14;34%;2%;8
Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;86;58;SSW;11;34%;3%;8
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;62;47;W;7;70%;11%;9
Tacoma;Partly sunny;70;55;SW;8;68%;15%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;70;53;SSW;8;69%;15%;5
Vancouver;Some sun;75;54;NNW;5;58%;8%;8
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;87;58;S;12;29%;3%;9
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;62;WNW;16;30%;4%;8
Whidbey Island;A thunderstorm;66;54;W;10;71%;60%;6
Yakima;Mostly sunny;88;54;NNW;9;29%;0%;9
_____
