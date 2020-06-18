WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;NNE;5;48%;44%;6
Bellingham;A passing shower;70;58;SSE;5;67%;66%;4
Bremerton;Clouds and sun, nice;78;59;E;5;61%;66%;8
Chehalis;Clouds and sun, nice;81;59;W;5;58%;65%;9
Deer Park;Partial sunshine;78;56;S;6;52%;21%;9
Eastsound;A passing shower;66;58;SSE;4;80%;66%;4
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;85;63;WNW;7;35%;30%;9
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;87;68;NNW;6;35%;18%;9
Everett;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;N;5;55%;43%;6
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;79;61;WSW;4;71%;64%;8
Friday Harbor;A passing shower;66;56;SW;5;79%;66%;4
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;58;SW;7;77%;74%;5
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;81;61;W;4;61%;49%;7
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;90;69;S;7;35%;15%;9
Olympia;Periods of sun, nice;80;60;WSW;4;59%;73%;8
Omak;Mostly sunny;85;64;NW;8;38%;33%;9
Pasco;Mostly sunny;92;67;SE;5;35%;14%;9
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;66;56;W;5;78%;69%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny;76;58;SE;5;52%;15%;10
Puyallup;Clouds and sun;80;60;SW;4;56%;64%;8
Quillayute;Cloudy;67;55;S;4;83%;81%;2
Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;NE;5;56%;62%;8
Seattle;Periods of sun, nice;78;61;NE;5;63%;72%;8
Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;79;62;WSW;4;56%;63%;8
Shelton;Clouds and sun, nice;77;59;SW;4;64%;72%;8
Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SE;4;44%;17%;9
Spokane Fairchild;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;SSE;6;51%;15%;9
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SE;4;44%;17%;9
Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;67;52;SW;3;58%;32%;7
Tacoma;Periods of sun, nice;77;59;WSW;5;61%;66%;8
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun, nice;76;58;WSW;3;64%;65%;8
Vancouver;Partial sunshine;82;61;NNW;5;54%;33%;9
Walla Walla;Sunshine and nice;85;66;ESE;3;39%;13%;10
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;87;65;WNW;7;35%;28%;9
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;65;57;WSW;5;78%;44%;6
Yakima;Some sun;89;66;NNW;5;30%;28%;9
_____
