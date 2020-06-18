WA Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sun, nice;76;59;NNE;5;48%;44%;6

Bellingham;A passing shower;70;58;SSE;5;67%;66%;4

Bremerton;Clouds and sun, nice;78;59;E;5;61%;66%;8

Chehalis;Clouds and sun, nice;81;59;W;5;58%;65%;9

Deer Park;Partial sunshine;78;56;S;6;52%;21%;9

Eastsound;A passing shower;66;58;SSE;4;80%;66%;4

Ellensburg;Partly sunny;85;63;WNW;7;35%;30%;9

Ephrata;Mostly sunny;87;68;NNW;6;35%;18%;9

Everett;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;N;5;55%;43%;6

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;79;61;WSW;4;71%;64%;8

Friday Harbor;A passing shower;66;56;SW;5;79%;66%;4

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;69;58;SW;7;77%;74%;5

Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;81;61;W;4;61%;49%;7

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;90;69;S;7;35%;15%;9

Olympia;Periods of sun, nice;80;60;WSW;4;59%;73%;8

Omak;Mostly sunny;85;64;NW;8;38%;33%;9

Pasco;Mostly sunny;92;67;SE;5;35%;14%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;66;56;W;5;78%;69%;4

Pullman;Partly sunny;76;58;SE;5;52%;15%;10

Puyallup;Clouds and sun;80;60;SW;4;56%;64%;8

Quillayute;Cloudy;67;55;S;4;83%;81%;2

Renton;Clouds and sun, nice;79;61;NE;5;56%;62%;8

Seattle;Periods of sun, nice;78;61;NE;5;63%;72%;8

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun, nice;79;62;WSW;4;56%;63%;8

Shelton;Clouds and sun, nice;77;59;SW;4;64%;72%;8

Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SE;4;44%;17%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;SSE;6;51%;15%;9

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;SE;4;44%;17%;9

Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;67;52;SW;3;58%;32%;7

Tacoma;Periods of sun, nice;77;59;WSW;5;61%;66%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun, nice;76;58;WSW;3;64%;65%;8

Vancouver;Partial sunshine;82;61;NNW;5;54%;33%;9

Walla Walla;Sunshine and nice;85;66;ESE;3;39%;13%;10

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;87;65;WNW;7;35%;28%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;65;57;WSW;5;78%;44%;6

Yakima;Some sun;89;66;NNW;5;30%;28%;9

