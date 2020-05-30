WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;A morning shower;58;43;N;5;46%;52%;2
Bellingham;A morning shower;63;46;SSE;13;62%;55%;3
Bremerton;A morning shower;61;45;NNE;6;67%;63%;3
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;63;42;NW;6;57%;4%;4
Deer Park;Partly sunny, cooler;60;39;S;12;72%;30%;6
Eastsound;A morning shower;62;48;WSW;10;66%;54%;3
Ellensburg;Windy;64;42;NW;23;47%;27%;9
Ephrata;Cooler but pleasant;69;45;NW;13;42%;23%;8
Everett;A shower or two;59;45;N;5;56%;66%;2
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;43;WNW;11;76%;33%;3
Friday Harbor;A morning shower;62;45;SW;10;66%;53%;3
Hoquiam;Rather cloudy;59;46;NW;12;67%;33%;4
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;65;45;NNW;6;63%;27%;4
Moses Lake;Partly sunny, cooler;72;46;NW;11;42%;17%;8
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;63;42;W;10;58%;31%;4
Omak;Cooler;66;42;NW;9;62%;58%;4
Pasco;Partly sunny, cooler;76;43;NW;17;40%;11%;9
Port Angeles;A morning shower;59;43;W;13;63%;50%;4
Pullman;Partly sunny, cooler;63;42;SE;17;60%;29%;8
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;64;44;NW;7;62%;33%;3
Quillayute;A morning shower;59;43;N;8;70%;66%;3
Renton;Mostly cloudy;62;47;NNE;8;61%;36%;3
Seattle;A shower or two;60;48;NNE;8;66%;69%;3
Seattle Boeing;Mainly cloudy;63;50;NE;8;66%;36%;3
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;62;42;WNW;13;62%;33%;4
Spokane;Cooler with some sun;64;44;SE;15;57%;27%;6
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, cooler;61;41;WNW;20;68%;27%;6
Spokane Felts;Cooler with some sun;64;44;SE;15;57%;27%;6
Stampede Pass;A little a.m. rain;47;36;W;8;78%;56%;7
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;61;45;N;9;63%;34%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;62;47;NE;11;64%;34%;3
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;65;46;NNW;5;58%;27%;5
Walla Walla;Partly sunny, cooler;68;48;ESE;15;48%;22%;9
Wenatchee;Cooler;67;46;WNW;15;43%;27%;8
Whidbey Island;A morning shower;60;48;W;13;67%;52%;4
Yakima;Cooler;71;41;N;10;35%;18%;9
_____
