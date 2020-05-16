WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Spotty showers;63;46;N;5;62%;88%;5
Bellingham;Spotty showers;64;48;E;6;71%;70%;3
Bremerton;Spotty showers;64;46;NNE;5;74%;71%;3
Chehalis;Spotty showers;64;47;W;4;75%;83%;7
Deer Park;A p.m. shower or two;67;47;SW;6;67%;88%;3
Eastsound;Spotty showers;64;50;ESE;4;78%;69%;4
Ellensburg;Spotty showers;66;47;NNW;6;63%;71%;3
Ephrata;Spotty showers;69;51;N;7;63%;83%;3
Everett;Spotty showers;64;47;N;6;65%;75%;5
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;65;49;W;4;87%;71%;5
Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;62;48;W;6;80%;76%;3
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;61;49;NNW;8;85%;75%;4
Kelso-Longview;Spotty showers;65;50;N;4;75%;88%;5
Moses Lake;Spotty showers;71;52;SSE;6;65%;86%;2
Olympia;Spotty showers;65;48;WNW;4;71%;80%;3
Omak;Spotty showers;66;51;NNE;5;73%;84%;3
Pasco;Spotty showers;71;52;WSW;7;65%;86%;2
Port Angeles;Spotty showers;59;46;SW;5;79%;73%;5
Pullman;Cloudy with a shower;67;50;NNW;8;62%;82%;2
Puyallup;Showers;65;49;SSW;4;80%;96%;4
Quillayute;Spotty showers;61;46;N;5;79%;76%;4
Renton;Spotty showers;65;50;NNE;5;70%;82%;3
Seattle;Spotty showers;63;50;NNE;5;74%;70%;3
Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;66;52;N;4;65%;82%;3
Shelton;Spotty showers;65;47;NNW;6;72%;73%;4
Spokane;A p.m. shower or two;69;52;N;5;61%;83%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Spotty showers;66;47;WNW;9;72%;87%;3
Spokane Felts;A p.m. shower or two;69;52;N;5;61%;83%;3
Stampede Pass;Occasional rain;51;40;W;2;83%;74%;7
Tacoma;Spotty showers;63;48;WNW;5;74%;70%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;63;49;NNE;4;72%;70%;5
Vancouver;Spotty showers;65;51;NNW;5;73%;84%;5
Walla Walla;Spotty showers;66;50;SW;6;67%;75%;3
Wenatchee;Spotty showers;65;50;WNW;7;70%;72%;3
Whidbey Island;Spotty showers;61;50;WNW;6;77%;70%;5
Yakima;Spotty showers;67;48;N;5;62%;84%;3
_____
