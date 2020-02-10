WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Some sun returning;44;39;S;7;88%;55%;1
Bellingham;Clouds breaking;45;37;SSW;10;79%;44%;1
Bremerton;Some sun returning;48;41;E;7;80%;56%;1
Chehalis;Clouds breaking;48;41;S;6;80%;47%;1
Deer Park;Clouds breaking;40;18;NW;6;74%;18%;1
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;47;40;N;8;89%;44%;1
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;48;34;SW;16;62%;21%;2
Ephrata;Clearing;50;27;W;7;64%;6%;2
Everett;Spotty showers;45;40;S;7;86%;82%;1
Fort Lewis;Clouds breaking;48;40;SW;8;99%;69%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;46;40;NNW;7;83%;55%;1
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;42;WNW;9;96%;61%;1
Kelso-Longview;Some sun returning;49;41;S;5;85%;56%;1
Moses Lake;Turning sunny;52;27;N;7;53%;4%;2
Olympia;Clouds breaking;48;39;SW;8;86%;44%;1
Omak;Clouds breaking;42;27;SE;5;66%;11%;2
Pasco;Mostly sunny;57;30;WSW;8;55%;8%;2
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;49;36;SW;5;81%;55%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;43;31;WSW;12;67%;13%;3
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;48;42;SSW;7;87%;67%;1
Quillayute;Showers around;48;39;NW;3;95%;80%;1
Renton;Partly sunny;48;43;S;7;78%;67%;1
Seattle;Clouds breaking;48;43;SE;7;80%;64%;1
Seattle Boeing;Clouds breaking;49;41;S;6;82%;67%;1
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;48;38;WSW;9;89%;55%;1
Spokane;Some sun returning;45;26;N;6;67%;14%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Clouds breaking;42;24;W;11;79%;10%;2
Spokane Felts;Some sun returning;45;26;N;6;67%;14%;2
Stampede Pass;Snow showers;34;31;W;9;90%;84%;1
Tacoma;Some sun returning;47;42;SW;8;82%;63%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Clouds breaking;47;41;SW;8;88%;59%;1
Vancouver;Some sun;49;41;SSW;4;70%;56%;2
Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;35;S;13;52%;13%;3
Wenatchee;Turning sunny;46;32;WNW;7;65%;20%;2
Whidbey Island;Some sun returning;49;42;WNW;11;74%;55%;1
Yakima;Clearing;54;29;W;5;57%;15%;2
_____
