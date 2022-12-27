WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, December 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;47;NE;2;96% Bellingham;Showers;46;NE;18;92% Bremerton;Rain;45;NNE;1;98% Chehalis;Showers;48;ENE;3;99% Deer Park;Rain;37;NNE;4;98% Eastsound;Showers;45;NNE;8;99% Ellensburg;Cloudy;36;E;5;80% Ephrata;Showers;34;N;10;96% Everett;Rain;47;ENE;4;91% Fort Lewis;Rain;46;SW;3;93% Friday Harbor;Showers;45;NNE;5;92% Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;S;36;80% Kelso-Longview;Showers;50;SSE;17;93% Moses Lake;Showers;33;NNE;5;96% Olympia;Showers;45;W;5;96% Omak;Cloudy;34;N;12;92% Pasco;Ice;31;SSE;3;92% Port Angeles;Showers;46;E;12;88% Pullman;Showers;39;ESE;17;85% Puyallup;Rain;47;NW;2;92% Quillayute;Showers;47;E;9;96% Renton;Showers;48;N;6;92% Seattle;Rain;47;NE;3;90% Seattle Boeing;Rain;46;WNW;5;100% Shelton;Rain;46;NNE;6;92% Spokane;Rain;36;Calm;0;92% Spokane Fairchild;Rain;36;E;9;64% Spokane Felts;Rain;36;Calm;0;92% Stampede Pass;Rain;33;Calm;4;95% Tacoma;Rain;48;NE;3;97% Tacoma Narrows;Rain;47;Calm;0;92% Vancouver;Rain;45;ESE;14;89% Walla Walla;Rain;37;SSW;5;85% Wenatchee;Ice;31;NNW;3;96% Whidbey Island;Rain;46;E;7;88% Yakima;Ice;32;ESE;3;92% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather