Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, December 4, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;28;N;1;96%

Bellingham;Clear;26;Calm;0;74%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;31;NE;1;99%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;1;100%

Deer Park;Flurries;21;NNE;1;96%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;86%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;23;WNW;3;77%

Ephrata;Cloudy;25;WNW;7;74%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;27;NNE;1;91%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;93%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;75%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;8;88%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;34;SE;7;96%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;25;WSW;3;89%

Olympia;Showers;32;Calm;0;95%

Omak;Partly cloudy;15;NNE;5;73%

Pasco;Snow;28;SSE;3;88%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;32;SW;6;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;19;SE;6;85%

Puyallup;Showers;33;ENE;1;95%

Quillayute;Cloudy;35;E;3;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;35;NE;1;91%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%

Shelton;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;25;WSW;6;81%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;21;SSW;6;79%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;25;WSW;6;81%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;21;E;3;87%

Tacoma;Cloudy;34;N;1;98%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;34;Calm;0;88%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;35;SSE;3;84%

Walla Walla;Snow;24;S;3;91%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;32;SE;6;88%

Yakima;Cloudy;28;ESE;3;88%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News