Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, October 25, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;46;S;2;96%

Bellingham;Showers;48;SSW;8;96%

Bremerton;Showers;44;S;4;97%

Chehalis;Rain;44;S;3;97%

Deer Park;Showers;39;SE;1;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;49;S;6;58%

Ephrata;Cloudy;46;SSE;15;82%

Everett;Showers;46;S;2;93%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;SSE;10;87%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;SW;7;92%

Hoquiam;Rain;49;WSW;9;83%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;48;SSE;7;89%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;48;SSE;8;75%

Olympia;Cloudy;44;SW;7;92%

Omak;Cloudy;48;SSE;8;83%

Pasco;Cloudy;53;SE;12;60%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;12;79%

Pullman;Cloudy;41;E;10;82%

Puyallup;Showers;45;S;4;90%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;95%

Renton;Rain;47;S;13;83%

Seattle;Rain;46;S;4;93%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;46;S;10;92%

Shelton;Cloudy;44;SW;9;95%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;5;73%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;S;6;80%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;5;73%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;33;N;3;91%

Tacoma;Cloudy;44;S;4;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;S;14;89%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;79%

Walla Walla;Showers;53;S;10;46%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;50;SSE;9;60%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;92%

Yakima;Cloudy;49;S;22;63%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By
More News