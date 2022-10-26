WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;46;S;2;96% Bellingham;Showers;48;SSW;8;96% Bremerton;Showers;44;S;4;97% Chehalis;Rain;44;S;3;97% Deer Park;Showers;39;SE;1;88% Eastsound;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;93% Ellensburg;Cloudy;49;S;6;58% Ephrata;Cloudy;46;SSE;15;82% Everett;Showers;46;S;2;93% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;45;SSE;10;87% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;47;SW;7;92% Hoquiam;Rain;49;WSW;9;83% Kelso-Longview;Rain;48;SSE;7;89% Moses Lake;Cloudy;48;SSE;8;75% Olympia;Cloudy;44;SW;7;92% Omak;Cloudy;48;SSE;8;83% Pasco;Cloudy;53;SE;12;60% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;12;79% Pullman;Cloudy;41;E;10;82% Puyallup;Showers;45;S;4;90% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;95% Renton;Rain;47;S;13;83% Seattle;Rain;46;S;4;93% Seattle Boeing;Rain;46;S;10;92% Shelton;Cloudy;44;SW;9;95% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;5;73% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;40;S;6;80% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;5;73% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;33;N;3;91% Tacoma;Cloudy;44;S;4;96% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;S;14;89% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;48;S;5;79% Walla Walla;Showers;53;S;10;46% Wenatchee;Cloudy;50;SSE;9;60% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;48;SSW;5;92% Yakima;Cloudy;49;S;22;63% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather