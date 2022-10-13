WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;51;NNW;1;86% Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Clear;54;NNE;1;87% Chehalis;Clear;53;NNW;1;81% Deer Park;Clear;47;NW;1;61% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Clear;54;NNE;7;58% Ephrata;Clear;58;N;6;45% Everett;Clear;50;N;1;87% Fort Lewis;Clear;54;Calm;0;70% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;86% Hoquiam;Clear;62;E;8;64% Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;SE;3;74% Moses Lake;Clear;53;N;3;63% Olympia;Clear;50;Calm;0;82% Omak;Clear;61;NNW;5;42% Pasco;Clear;53;N;3;82% Port Angeles;Clear;48;SSW;3;82% Pullman;Clear;47;Calm;0;65% Puyallup;Clear;55;NNW;1;89% Quillayute;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;92% Renton;Clear;61;N;9;64% Seattle;Clear;55;N;1;80% Seattle Boeing;Clear;56;Calm;0;77% Shelton;Clear;48;Calm;0;92% Spokane;Partly cloudy;53;NE;3;60% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;56;W;3;43% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;53;NE;3;60% Stampede Pass;Clear;56;SW;2;50% Tacoma;Clear;54;N;1;83% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;69% Vancouver;Clear;58;Calm;0;69% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;56;E;7;57% Wenatchee;Clear;61;NW;5;49% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;87% Yakima;Clear;51;WNW;7;68% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather