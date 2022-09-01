WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;67;WSW;1;76% Bellingham;Clear;71;S;12;72% Bremerton;Mostly clear;65;SSW;2;89% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;62;W;2;85% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;74;W;2;39% Eastsound;Clear;70;S;12;59% Ellensburg;Clear;80;NW;22;38% Ephrata;Mostly clear;85;N;7;25% Everett;Clear;68;WSW;1;76% Fort Lewis;Clear;63;WSW;3;80% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;7;72% Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;SSW;9;86% Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;5;83% Moses Lake;Clear;76;WSW;6;33% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;7;83% Omak;Mostly clear;78;N;5;34% Pasco;Clear;81;Calm;0;41% Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;13;87% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;46% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;63;WSW;1;82% Quillayute;Cloudy;60;S;6;100% Renton;Clear;68;SSE;7;67% Seattle;Clear;64;SSW;2;84% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;65;SSW;6;77% Shelton;Partly cloudy;62;WSW;14;89% Spokane;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;33% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;75;SSW;5;37% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;33% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;80% Tacoma;Mostly clear;62;WSW;2;88% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;7;83% Vancouver;Clear;70;NNW;6;60% Walla Walla;Clear;83;S;14;27% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;85;WNW;17;25% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;60;W;7;83% Yakima;Clear;82;NW;7;34% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather