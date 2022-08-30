Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 29, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;67;WNW;1;65%

Bellingham;Clear;63;Calm;0;80%

Bremerton;Clear;71;NE;1;66%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;69;N;1;61%

Deer Park;Clear;59;NNW;2;55%

Eastsound;Clear;64;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;69;ENE;8;46%

Ephrata;Clear;75;Calm;0;27%

Everett;Clear;67;WNW;1;65%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;71;NE;3;47%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;67%

Hoquiam;Clear;63;S;3;86%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;56%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;68;N;3;44%

Olympia;Mostly clear;72;NNE;3;47%

Omak;Mostly clear;74;WNW;8;35%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;5;67%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;69%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;42%

Puyallup;Clear;67;NNW;1;65%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;67;N;12;81%

Renton;Clear;74;NNW;9;55%

Seattle;Clear;71;N;1;57%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;74;N;3;45%

Shelton;Clear;64;Calm;0;67%

Spokane;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;41%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;69;N;5;33%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;41%

Stampede Pass;Clear;66;Calm;0;46%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;71;N;2;57%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;73;NNE;9;45%

Vancouver;Cloudy;79;WNW;3;38%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;6;42%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;36%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;74%

Yakima;Clear;66;W;6;58%

