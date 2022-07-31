WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;70;NW;1;70% Bellingham;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;83% Bremerton;Clear;73;N;1;67% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;71;NNW;1;63% Deer Park;Clear;62;WNW;2;57% Eastsound;Mostly clear;66;S;5;82% Ellensburg;Clear;83;WNW;17;30% Ephrata;Clear;91;WNW;12;14% Everett;Clear;70;N;1;76% Fort Lewis;Clear;78;Calm;0;48% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;80% Hoquiam;Showers;60;WSW;6;96% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;76;N;3;59% Moses Lake;Clear;85;NW;4;28% Olympia;Clear;71;Calm;0;62% Omak;Clear;76;NW;7;32% Pasco;Mostly clear;76;N;6;71% Port Angeles;Clear;62;Calm;0;80% Pullman;Clear;66;Calm;0;60% Puyallup;Clear;73;NNW;1;64% Quillayute;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;89% Renton;Clear;79;N;5;57% Seattle;Clear;75;N;2;59% Seattle Boeing;Clear;78;WNW;3;51% Shelton;Clear;73;WNW;5;58% Spokane;Partly cloudy;77;NE;5;22% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;78;WSW;5;22% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;77;NE;5;22% Stampede Pass;Clear;68;Calm;0;58% Tacoma;Clear;71;N;2;63% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;76;N;5;44% Vancouver;Mostly clear;85;N;5;35% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;83;E;9;25% Wenatchee;Clear;88;NW;13;20% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;80% Yakima;Clear;83;W;3;37% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather