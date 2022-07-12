WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, July 11, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;64;WNW;2;71% Bellingham;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;80% Bremerton;Clear;70;NNE;2;68% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;72;N;2;61% Deer Park;Clear;60;N;1;75% Eastsound;Clear;64;Calm;0;77% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;9;50% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;39% Everett;Clear;67;N;2;72% Fort Lewis;Clear;76;NNE;5;36% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;83% Hoquiam;Clear;64;W;5;74% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;78;N;5;55% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;76;N;2;42% Olympia;Clear;73;NNE;5;37% Omak;Partly cloudy;78;WSW;6;34% Pasco;Clear;74;Calm;0;63% Port Angeles;Clear;62;Calm;0;72% Pullman;Clear;63;Calm;0;75% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;69;NNW;2;61% Quillayute;Cloudy;58;NW;3;93% Renton;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;63% Seattle;Mostly clear;71;NNE;2;55% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;42% Shelton;Clear;69;Calm;0;67% Spokane;Clear;68;Calm;0;52% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;69;SSE;3;54% Spokane Felts;Clear;68;Calm;0;52% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;3;58% Tacoma;Clear;72;NNE;3;52% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;74;NE;8;42% Vancouver;Clear;84;NNW;8;34% Walla Walla;Clear;68;E;9;65% Wenatchee;Cloudy;77;E;8;38% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;56;WSW;5;80% Yakima;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;50% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather