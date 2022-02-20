WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, February 19, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;43;N;3;81% Bellingham;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;78% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;5;83% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;6;100% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;37;S;9;75% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;87% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;41;WNW;15;70% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;41;WSW;17;64% Everett;Showers;42;NE;2;94% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;S;15;83% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;43;N;3;82% Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;W;15;85% Kelso-Longview;Showers;45;W;6;87% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;42;WSW;9;68% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;10;82% Omak;Mostly cloudy;37;SSE;6;75% Pasco;Partly cloudy;48;SW;22;60% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;8;78% Pullman;Showers;39;WSW;18;75% Puyallup;Cloudy;43;SW;6;86% Quillayute;Showers;41;Calm;6;95% Renton;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;67% Seattle;Cloudy;43;SW;4;81% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;45;SSW;6;73% Shelton;Cloudy;40;WSW;13;96% Spokane;Cloudy;43;SW;16;62% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;37;SW;20;80% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;43;SW;16;62% Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;NE;5;95% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;12;82% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;12;82% Vancouver;Showers;46;WSW;5;85% Walla Walla;Cloudy;45;SSW;20;60% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;41;NW;15;70% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;W;18;79% Yakima;Partly cloudy;42;SW;3;59% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather