WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, December 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;34;SSE;5;96%

Bellingham;Rain;39;SSW;3;88%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;38;S;5;91%

Chehalis;Showers;37;S;8;100%

Deer Park;Flurries;32;S;10;78%

Eastsound;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;85%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;10;72%

Everett;Showers;36;SE;3;92%

Fort Lewis;Showers;38;SSE;12;84%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;N;5;85%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;42;S;13;82%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;39;SSE;7;86%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;35;SSW;5;80%

Olympia;Showers;39;SSW;9;85%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;78%

Pasco;Cloudy;42;SW;21;64%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;32;SW;14;78%

Puyallup;Showers;38;S;5;89%

Quillayute;Rain;36;SE;9;100%

Renton;Showers;39;S;8;80%

Seattle;Cloudy;40;S;6;87%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;40;S;16;79%

Shelton;Showers;36;SE;5;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;34;SW;9;78%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;SSW;15;99%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;34;SW;9;78%

Stampede Pass;Snow;25;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Showers;37;S;15;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;37;S;15;95%

Vancouver;Showers;40;SSW;10;82%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;38;SSW;17;64%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;32;ENE;7;60%

Whidbey Island;Showers;40;E;8;79%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;38;E;5;64%

