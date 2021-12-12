Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, December 11, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;40;SE;15;85%

Bellingham;Cloudy;39;SSE;7;82%

Bremerton;Rain;39;S;4;93%

Chehalis;Rain;41;SW;6;93%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;40;SW;16;73%

Eastsound;Showers;37;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;35;NNW;9;72%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;30;S;12;85%

Everett;Cloudy;40;SSE;4;88%

Fort Lewis;Rain;37;SE;6;89%

Friday Harbor;Showers;41;S;7;75%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;44;WSW;29;70%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;41;ESE;7;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;40;SW;7;62%

Olympia;Rain;39;SW;9;93%

Omak;Clear;40;SSE;10;55%

Pasco;Showers;48;S;9;65%

Port Angeles;Rain;38;WNW;8;82%

Pullman;Showers;37;S;7;81%

Puyallup;Cloudy;37;SSE;3;92%

Quillayute;Cloudy;38;SSW;7;100%

Renton;Partly cloudy;40;SSE;6;82%

Seattle;Showers;39;SSE;5;89%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;39;SSE;8;88%

Shelton;Rain;37;NNE;3;95%

Spokane;Cloudy;45;SW;14;68%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;21;95%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;45;SW;14;68%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;27;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;38;S;7;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;38;S;7;96%

Vancouver;Showers;43;ESE;5;100%

Walla Walla;Showers;48;SSW;9;56%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;5;75%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;41;ESE;13;79%

Yakima;Mostly clear;41;NW;12;73%

_____

