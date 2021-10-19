WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, October 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;NNE;1;90% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;42;N;3;100% Bremerton;Mostly clear;46;NW;1;93% Chehalis;Fog;41;ENE;1;99% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;38;NW;2;83% Eastsound;Clear;48;NE;5;93% Ellensburg;Clear;49;NNW;10;65% Ephrata;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;65% Everett;Cloudy;48;NNE;1;86% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;87% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;95% Hoquiam;Cloudy;46;E;7;85% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;95% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;47;ENE;2;74% Olympia;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;100% Omak;Clear;67;N;10;54% Pasco;Clear;54;SSE;6;58% Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;38;SW;5;92% Pullman;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;75% Puyallup;Cloudy;50;WNW;1;88% Quillayute;Cloudy;41;ENE;3;100% Renton;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;73% Seattle;Cloudy;52;N;1;82% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;76% Shelton;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;100% Spokane;Partly cloudy;46;NE;3;76% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;45;Calm;0;68% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;46;NE;3;76% Stampede Pass;Fog;38;Calm;0;96% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;1;88% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;5;92% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;82% Walla Walla;Clear;50;ESE;8;63% Wenatchee;Clear;54;NNW;10;58% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;E;7;85% Yakima;Clear;51;WNW;6;73% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather