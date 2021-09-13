Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;2;90%

Bellingham;Clear;57;S;8;86%

Bremerton;Cloudy;61;NE;2;75%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;2;82%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;8;62%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;55;SSE;5;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;59;NW;18;55%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;65;NW;16;39%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;56;N;3;81%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;60;WSW;6;62%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;NW;10;77%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;59;N;3;66%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;48%

Olympia;Cloudy;55;S;3;74%

Omak;Mostly clear;75;WNW;12;62%

Pasco;Mostly clear;69;W;8;48%

Port Angeles;Clear;53;W;8;76%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;63%

Puyallup;Cloudy;59;NNW;2;85%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Cloudy;63;N;3;67%

Seattle;Cloudy;60;NNE;2;75%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;63;ENE;5;67%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;55;W;7;74%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;2;64%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;71%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;2;64%

Stampede Pass;Fog;46;N;3;95%

Tacoma;Cloudy;58;NNE;2;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%

Vancouver;Cloudy;62;NW;7;53%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;12;52%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;18;39%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;5;82%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;14;55%

