WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 17, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%

Bellingham;Clear;63;S;9;80%

Bremerton;Clear;59;ESE;1;79%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;60;NW;1;84%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;56;NNE;15;71%

Eastsound;Clear;63;SSE;12;72%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;20;51%

Ephrata;Cloudy;64;NE;9;55%

Everett;Partly cloudy;58;SE;1;85%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;61%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;60;W;8;83%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;62;N;6;74%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;62;NE;8;69%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%

Omak;Cloudy;73;N;6;50%

Pasco;Cloudy;70;WNW;5;46%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;74%

Pullman;Cloudy;57;W;7;68%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;61;ESE;2;73%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;3;100%

Renton;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;3;67%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;62;ESE;2;72%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;65;ESE;5;62%

Shelton;Mostly clear;60;WSW;8;74%

Spokane;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;57;N;14;82%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;66%

Stampede Pass;Fog;47;SW;7;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;2;76%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;62;SSE;3;69%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;6;56%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;61;ESE;10;75%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;66;WNW;14;44%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;77%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;9;42%

