WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, July 26, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;62;WNW;2;77% Bellingham;Mostly clear;66;S;8;77% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;2;72% Chehalis;Mostly clear;66;WSW;2;77% Deer Park;Cloudy;67;W;2;32% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;6;77% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;16;39% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;5;32% Everett;Clear;64;N;2;78% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;10;53% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;86% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;W;6;83% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;67;N;6;72% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;2;44% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;58% Omak;Cloudy;83;N;6;21% Pasco;Cloudy;85;SE;6;33% Port Angeles;Clear;62;W;13;80% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;36% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;2;63% Quillayute;Cloudy;60;N;3;96% Renton;Partly cloudy;72;N;6;54% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;NE;2;75% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;2;56% Shelton;Partly cloudy;66;WSW;8;72% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;28% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;3;24% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;28% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;59;N;6;74% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;67;N;2;68% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;65% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;5;46% Walla Walla;Cloudy;78;SE;7;37% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;84;WNW;16;27% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;57;SW;5;89% Yakima;Cloudy;80;NW;5;36%