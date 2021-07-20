WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, July 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;63;NNW;7;62% Bellingham;Clear;69;S;8;58% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;64;NNW;2;66% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;2;86% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;48% Eastsound;Clear;66;S;9;59% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;74;SW;10;35% Ephrata;Cloudy;79;SW;8;32% Everett;Clear;64;N;2;66% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;66;SSW;5;63% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;5;60% Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;W;13;83% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;65;N;3;75% Moses Lake;Cloudy;78;SSE;7;37% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;7;75% Omak;Partly cloudy;86;SSW;6;24% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;9;37% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;58;W;13;86% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;39% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;2;70% Quillayute;Cloudy;58;WSW;3;100% Renton;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;5;45% Seattle;Partly cloudy;65;N;2;60% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;47% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;14;83% Spokane;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;34% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;6;23% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;34% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;57;N;5;61% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;62;WSW;3;78% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;63;WSW;9;75% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;70;NW;7;50% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;7;34% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;81;NW;20;29% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;SW;10;77% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;80;N;3;32% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather